Santa joins Guinness residents in Sheffield to enjoy Christmas celebrations

By Richard Watkins
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:32 GMT
Castle Court, Sheffield, enjoyed a day of Christmas festivities when The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations hosted a Christmas party for their residents.

Around 50 families attended the party, which was sponsored by Guinness’s contractor, Kier, as part of their social responsibility commitment.

Children were able to meet Santa, and each received a festive gift bag. There were also elf stations - one where children could get help writing their letters for Santa and another where they decorated baubles for the Christmas tree.

The children also had a party zone where they could dance to live Christmas music provided by Aaron from Kier.

Busy in the Elf stationBusy in the Elf station
Busy in the Elf station

Alex Lindsay-Wong from The Guinness Partnership said: “I would like to thank my Guinness colleagues and our contractors, Kier, for arranging such a fantastic day. The residents had a wonderful time, and it was a joy to see the children smile when they met Santa just before Christmas.”

Megan Webb, sustainability manager at Kier Places, said: “Playing an active role in the local community whilst we deliver projects in people’s homes is a really important part of how we work, so it was a pleasure to support this this Christmas event alongside Guinness once again.”

