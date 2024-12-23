Santa joins Guinness residents in Sheffield to enjoy Christmas celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Castle Court, Sheffield, enjoyed a day of Christmas festivities when The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations hosted a Christmas party for their residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 50 families attended the party, which was sponsored by Guinness’s contractor, Kier, as part of their social responsibility commitment.

Children were able to meet Santa, and each received a festive gift bag. There were also elf stations - one where children could get help writing their letters for Santa and another where they decorated baubles for the Christmas tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children also had a party zone where they could dance to live Christmas music provided by Aaron from Kier.

Busy in the Elf station

Alex Lindsay-Wong from The Guinness Partnership said: “I would like to thank my Guinness colleagues and our contractors, Kier, for arranging such a fantastic day. The residents had a wonderful time, and it was a joy to see the children smile when they met Santa just before Christmas.”

Megan Webb, sustainability manager at Kier Places, said: “Playing an active role in the local community whilst we deliver projects in people’s homes is a really important part of how we work, so it was a pleasure to support this this Christmas event alongside Guinness once again.”