Santa joins Guinness residents in Sheffield to enjoy Christmas celebrations
Around 50 families attended the party, which was sponsored by Guinness’s contractor, Kier, as part of their social responsibility commitment.
Children were able to meet Santa, and each received a festive gift bag. There were also elf stations - one where children could get help writing their letters for Santa and another where they decorated baubles for the Christmas tree.
The children also had a party zone where they could dance to live Christmas music provided by Aaron from Kier.
Alex Lindsay-Wong from The Guinness Partnership said: “I would like to thank my Guinness colleagues and our contractors, Kier, for arranging such a fantastic day. The residents had a wonderful time, and it was a joy to see the children smile when they met Santa just before Christmas.”
Megan Webb, sustainability manager at Kier Places, said: “Playing an active role in the local community whilst we deliver projects in people’s homes is a really important part of how we work, so it was a pleasure to support this this Christmas event alongside Guinness once again.”