Sandra receives award for seven years of care home volunteering
Room to Reward is a unique volunteer-recognition charity created to say thank you to the nation’s hidden heroes, the inspirational volunteers who give up their time to make a difference to those who need it most.
Sheffcare, the charity that has a group of nine care homes across Sheffield, put Sandra forward for the accolade and were delighted when her efforts as a volunteer at their Midhurst Road home in Foxhill were recognised.
“Sandra has been a dedicated volunteer at Midhurst Road for an incredible seven years, making her one of our longest-serving volunteers,” said Midhurst Road manager Joe Hughes.
“Over that time, she has become so much more than a helping hand — she’s a true friend to both staff and residents alike.
“Sandra’s warm, friendly nature and willingness to go above and beyond have made a lasting impact on everyone around her.
“Her compassion, kindness and constant support are deeply appreciated by the whole Midhurst Road family.”