Sandra receives award for seven years of care home volunteering

Sheffield care home charity Sheffcare volunteer Sandra Smyth has had her dedication and support recognised with a special national award.

Room to Reward is a unique volunteer-recognition charity created to say thank you to the nation’s hidden heroes, the inspirational volunteers who give up their time to make a difference to those who need it most.

Sheffcare, the charity that has a group of nine care homes across Sheffield, put Sandra forward for the accolade and were delighted when her efforts as a volunteer at their Midhurst Road home in Foxhill were recognised.

“Sandra has been a dedicated volunteer at Midhurst Road for an incredible seven years, making her one of our longest-serving volunteers,” said Midhurst Road manager Joe Hughes.

Sandra with Midhurst Road Care Home manager Joe Hughes
Sandra with Midhurst Road Care Home manager Joe Hughes

“Over that time, she has become so much more than a helping hand — she’s a true friend to both staff and residents alike.

“Sandra’s warm, friendly nature and willingness to go above and beyond have made a lasting impact on everyone around her.

“Her compassion, kindness and constant support are deeply appreciated by the whole Midhurst Road family.”

