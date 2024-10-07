Sam’s Christmas pudding challenge for St Luke’s

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:12 BST
Sam Warsop is aiming for a healthy start to the Festive season as she prepares to take part in the 2024 Percy Pud race…and raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Percy Pud is the popular Sheffield 10k challenge, which offers a free Christmas pudding to every competitor.

And the Grenoside-based Publishing Manager is hoping that by the time she crosses the finish line at the December 1 event, she’ll have given a boost to St Luke’s fundraising.

“I love my running and decided that I’d put the exercise to good use by supporting St Luke’s,” she said.

Sam Warsop is competing in the Percy Pud race to raise funds for St Luke's HospiceSam Warsop is competing in the Percy Pud race to raise funds for St Luke's Hospice
“Knowing that I’m helping raise money for patient care really will help me to cross the finish line because St Luke’s is a fantastic charity and one that I am always proud to support.”

To support Sam simply visit her Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/2cmgk-percy-pud?qid=f4e5b7f9f753447aabc7f7bb43cbd523

