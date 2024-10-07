Sam’s Christmas pudding challenge for St Luke’s
Percy Pud is the popular Sheffield 10k challenge, which offers a free Christmas pudding to every competitor.
And the Grenoside-based Publishing Manager is hoping that by the time she crosses the finish line at the December 1 event, she’ll have given a boost to St Luke’s fundraising.
“I love my running and decided that I’d put the exercise to good use by supporting St Luke’s,” she said.
“Knowing that I’m helping raise money for patient care really will help me to cross the finish line because St Luke’s is a fantastic charity and one that I am always proud to support.”
To support Sam simply visit her Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/2cmgk-percy-pud?qid=f4e5b7f9f753447aabc7f7bb43cbd523
