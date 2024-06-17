Safari adventure for Barnsley care home residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 30 residents, family members, and staff from Deangate Care Home, on Towngate, Mapplewell, embarked on the trip, when they also saw red pandas, wallabies, and sea lions.
The day out to Yorkshire Wildlife Park was “one of our biggest trips yet”, according to the care home’s activities coordinator Rachael Addy.
The group first enjoyed a visit to a prehistoric lost world, when they made their way through the park’s Pangea area, before stopping by the big cats, and then grabbing tea and doughnuts.
Resident Ian Dickinson, 91, who was joined by his great granddaughter Isla and grandson Adam for the day, was particularly pleased to see the tigers. He said: “What a marvellous animal. They are so graceful but I’m glad it’s behind that fence.
“It was nice to get out into the fresh air and see some animals that I have never seen before. It made it even better that my family could come too.”
The polar bears were also a highlight among the residents, who now plan to “adopt” one of the animals.
Rachael said: “Just before we had to go back to the coach, we made a stop in the gift shop. Of course, we all had to buy things that we didn’t need but I think it’s an unwritten rule when you’ve been to somewhere so spectacular.”
After getting back on the coach, resident Joan Giggal, 91, said: “What a wonderful day. Breezy but brilliant. Thank you.”
Frances Smith, 88, added: “Superb. When’s the next one?”
Chantelle Peacock, deputy manager at Deangate Care Home, said: “The day flew by. We all wished we could have more time, but the residents had so much fun and they seemed so happy.”
Lisa Naylor, senior carer, said: “The residents smiles said it all. They seemed to really enjoy themselves.”
Rachael Dawson, home manager, added: “It was a fantastic trip. We all enjoyed ourselves. Thank you to everyone that came along with us, including our residents, friends, families and staff that took time on their days off to volunteer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.