Safari adventure for Barnsley care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BARNSLEY care home residents went wild for a safari adventure to encounter polar bears, tigers, hyenas and even a dinosaur.

Over 30 residents, family members, and staff from Deangate Care Home, on Towngate, Mapplewell, embarked on the trip, when they also saw red pandas, wallabies, and sea lions.

The day out to Yorkshire Wildlife Park was “one of our biggest trips yet”, according to the care home’s activities coordinator Rachael Addy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group first enjoyed a visit to a prehistoric lost world, when they made their way through the park’s Pangea area, before stopping by the big cats, and then grabbing tea and doughnuts.

Residents, their families, and staff from Barnsley's Deangate Care Home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Resident Ian Dickinson, 91, who was joined by his great granddaughter Isla and grandson Adam for the day, was particularly pleased to see the tigers. He said: “What a marvellous animal. They are so graceful but I’m glad it’s behind that fence.

“It was nice to get out into the fresh air and see some animals that I have never seen before. It made it even better that my family could come too.”

The polar bears were also a highlight among the residents, who now plan to “adopt” one of the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael said: “Just before we had to go back to the coach, we made a stop in the gift shop. Of course, we all had to buy things that we didn’t need but I think it’s an unwritten rule when you’ve been to somewhere so spectacular.”

Ian Dickinson, 91, with his great granddaughter Isla and grandson Adam at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

After getting back on the coach, resident Joan Giggal, 91, said: “What a wonderful day. Breezy but brilliant. Thank you.”

Frances Smith, 88, added: “Superb. When’s the next one?”

Chantelle Peacock, deputy manager at Deangate Care Home, said: “The day flew by. We all wished we could have more time, but the residents had so much fun and they seemed so happy.”

Lisa Naylor, senior carer, said: “The residents smiles said it all. They seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad