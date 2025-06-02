Running is a family challenge for Carmelah and children

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 13:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fundraising became a family affair and a celebration of friendship when Carmelah Jacobs and her children took part in a major running challenge for St Luke’s Hospice.

Nurse Manager Carmelah signed up for the Manchester Half Marathon in memory of friend and former neighbour Norman Goodwin, who was a St Luke’s patient before his death in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And following Carmelah’s lead, son Ethan, who is 17, and nine-year-old Megan, then registered to compete in the follow-up 2.5k running event.

“Norman and his wife Doreen had been my friends since 2002 and I had Norman walk me down the aisle on my wedding day as my father had sadly passed when I was younger,” said Carmelah.

Ethan and Megan also joined in the fundraising for St Luke's.Ethan and Megan also joined in the fundraising for St Luke's.
Ethan and Megan also joined in the fundraising for St Luke's.

“St Luke’s Hospice cared for Norman with the dignity and respect he deserved and he passed away peacefully.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve done quite a few fundraisers for St Luke’s but I don’t think I’m ready for a full marathon yet – the half is my limit at the moment.”

The family’s runs have raised £235 for St Luke’s and there’s still time to support them by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/carmelah-hulse-13

Related topics:RunningSt Luke's Hospice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice