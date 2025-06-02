Running is a family challenge for Carmelah and children
Nurse Manager Carmelah signed up for the Manchester Half Marathon in memory of friend and former neighbour Norman Goodwin, who was a St Luke’s patient before his death in 2017.
And following Carmelah’s lead, son Ethan, who is 17, and nine-year-old Megan, then registered to compete in the follow-up 2.5k running event.
“Norman and his wife Doreen had been my friends since 2002 and I had Norman walk me down the aisle on my wedding day as my father had sadly passed when I was younger,” said Carmelah.
“St Luke’s Hospice cared for Norman with the dignity and respect he deserved and he passed away peacefully.
“I’ve done quite a few fundraisers for St Luke’s but I don’t think I’m ready for a full marathon yet – the half is my limit at the moment.”
The family’s runs have raised £235 for St Luke’s and there’s still time to support them by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/carmelah-hulse-13