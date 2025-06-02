Running is a family challenge for Carmelah and children

Fundraising became a family affair and a celebration of friendship when Carmelah Jacobs and her children took part in a major running challenge for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nurse Manager Carmelah signed up for the Manchester Half Marathon in memory of friend and former neighbour Norman Goodwin, who was a St Luke’s patient before his death in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And following Carmelah’s lead, son Ethan, who is 17, and nine-year-old Megan, then registered to compete in the follow-up 2.5k running event.

“Norman and his wife Doreen had been my friends since 2002 and I had Norman walk me down the aisle on my wedding day as my father had sadly passed when I was younger,” said Carmelah.

Ethan and Megan also joined in the fundraising for St Luke's.

“St Luke’s Hospice cared for Norman with the dignity and respect he deserved and he passed away peacefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve done quite a few fundraisers for St Luke’s but I don’t think I’m ready for a full marathon yet – the half is my limit at the moment.”

The family’s runs have raised £235 for St Luke’s and there’s still time to support them by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/carmelah-hulse-13