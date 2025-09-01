Running and supporting St Luke’s – a family affair for Sam and Miley

Supporting St Luke’s Hospice quite literally runs in the family for Sam Taylor and granddaughter Miley.

Sam is part of the St Luke’s hospitality team but is also a keen runner who will be competing in the Sheffield 10k on September 28.

At the same time, six-year-old Miley, who lives with her family in Grenoside, will be lining up for the Sheffield Mini and Junior Run – and just like grandma Sam, she’ll be taking part to raise money for St Luke’s.

“Miley has a passion for running as well as raising as much money as she can for great causes like St Luke’s,” said Sam.

Miley has been inspired by grandma Sam to run for St Luke's Hospice.

This will be her fourth Sheffield Mini and Junior Run but she’s also taken part in the Race for Life since she was two, she’s done a Chesterfield run and she’s also taking part in the Scarborough Mini Run.

“She even wanted to donate all her birthday and Christmas money to charity and she’ll be very grateful for any donation big or small, or just a cheer along the way.”