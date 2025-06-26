Runners unite to campaign against plans to build on S13’s ‘treasured greenbelt’

The group called ‘Hands Off S13 Greenbelt’ was created by residents in April after Sheffield City Council unveiled controversial plans to build 1638 homes in two areas of greenbelt land in S13 - one in the Bramley area and one in nearby Finchwell - representing 90% of Handsworth’ greenbelt.

This would mean almost half of the new housing stock (44%) on greenbelt land for the entire city would be built on the two sites in Handsworth while more affluent parts of the city are relatively unscathed by the plans.

This week around 150 runners took part in a regular running race called The Handsworth Hobble, organised by The Handsworth Roadhogs, on the Bramley site where 868 homes would be built under the plans.

They held a protest before the start of the race with placards calling for the greenbelt to be saved and gave the protest a round of applause.

Cheryl Hague, a member of Handsworth Roadhogs, said: “For decades local runners have been taking part in regular events on this gorgeous greenbelt area complete with ancient woodland. We are all absolutely disgusted that the council have shown little disregard to the community by taking away almost all our greenbelt.

“We are not against new housing schemes but these two sites represent one of the largest Green Belt incursions in Sheffield’s history, permanently erasing countryside that buffers the communities of Handsworth, Richmond, Stradbroke and Woodhouse and overwhelming the local infrastructure that is already failing to meet demand especially with the new Waverley development only a mile away.

“S13 would become a concrete mass with no identity and very little green space left - it is totally unjust in an area which is already struggling with increased traffic, pollution, and access to services such as GPs and schools.

“It will also have a massive detrimental effect on the wildlife in this area which is used by many for walking and running and really helps improve mental well-being.”

To raise awareness of the campaign Handsworth resident and talented musician Andy Peacock wrote and produced a song ‘Hands Off S13 Greenbelt - This Land Is Mine’ with Big Shaun Doane - the former Everley Pregnant Brothers frontman - complete with a video.

The campaign group is urging anyone concerned about the plans which are part of the council’s local plan - a blueprint for future development - to submit an objection as part of the local plan consultation which runs until July 11.

They are holding drop-in sessions every Sunday at The Handsworth Scout Hut from 3.30pm until 5pm up until the end of the consultation period to help them formulate their objections and their campaign is being supported by MP Clive Betts for Sheffield East.

A spokesperson for Hands Off S13 Greenbelt said: “We feel the council have been grossly unfair in bringing these developments to the table and many people only found out about the scheme from a report in The Star - without this we would probably be none the wiser. We feel this lack of consultation is against the Government's own planning policy which encourages open discussion on such developments. ”

Local conservationists confirm the S13 greenbelt area is home to rich and diverse wildlife, including protected species such as bats, owls, newts, deer, hedgehogs, badgers, foxes and many bird species and forms part of a vital ecological corridor. There are many rare plants and trees in the area which directly borders the ancient bluebell woodland of Shirtcliff Woods meaning development here would not only destroy important habitats but also damage irreplaceable natural heritage.

The group have a website ‘Save S13 Greenbelt’ to keep people up to date on what is happening and have raised £7,000 so far to support any legal action going forward with a GO Fund Me page.

The local plan - which is the blueprint for future development in the area - will then be considered by Government Planning Inspectors so it is vital residents ‘Have Their Say’. The best way to make your feelings known is online at https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/sheffield-plan. You can also email [email protected] or send a letter to: Strategic Planning Team, Planning Service, 5th Floor, Howden House, Sheffield S1 2SH.

