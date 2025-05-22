RSPCA’s plea for volunteers to help care for rescue animals in Sheffield

The charity is looking for people to come forward and help at its shops - and is especially in need at the premises based in Crookes Road, Broomhill, Sheffield.

The centre, which cares for cats and dogs at its Attercliffe Way site, is independently funded from the national RSPCA so relies on volunteers to take on a number of roles to help raise enough income to carry on its vital work.

Like all RSPCA branches it has seen a huge influx of animals in need of help come through its doors due to the cost-of-living crisis which has seen more pets neglected or abandoned and has many cats and dogs looking for new homes.

Dianna Radford, manager at the centre, said: “We rely on our four charity shops - one based at the branch with others in Chapeltown, Woodseats and Broomhill - to raise much-needed finance. All the money raised helps us care for all the animals at our centre - some of whom have endured horrendous suffering and neglect - until we are able to find them their purrfect forever homes.

“We are really keen for people to take on shop roles especially at our Broomhill shop and would love anyone who can offer a few hours of their time to get in touch as it is a vital fund-raising outlet for us.

A look round the Broomhill shop:

Gayna Graham, is the manager, and has been working at the shop in Crookes Road for nine years.

She said: “We have had a presence here since June 2019 but we got off to a bad start when Covid hit with the lockdown restrictions. But since then we have built up a clientele of regulars and those who come in sometimes for one off items.

“Obviously we are popular with students and we often get them coming in feeling sheepish buying some of the more whacky garments - but we have seen it all and we know they are taking part in a theme night so it is all good fun.

“We often also have students help us out in the shop as many live in the area but it is that time of year when they return home and we are left struggling with few people to staff the shop.”

The shop opens from 9.30am until 5pm and would be delighted to get help from volunteers for a morning or afternoon shift.

One of those who helps out is Jenny Saunders, of Crosspool, who was a legal secretary but decided to offer some of her time to the shop because her children are now grown up and she loves the charity - she adopted her two cats from the centre in Sheffield.

She said: “I love working here - it is so friendly and we have a good chat with the customers and we are lucky because many bring in their dogs so we get to meet them too and give them treats."

The shop also provides a haven of goodies for keen-eyed shoppers; everything from designer clothes, jewellery, porcelain figures and even rare books have been donated.

Another volunteer is Jay Nightingale (18) who is working at the shop while looking for a full time job.

She said: “I finished my A Levels and while looking for a job I just wanted to help out - I think it will also look good on my CV so it is a win-win really. It is so friendly here and fun and we get to meet so many lovely people and their pets.”

Anyone interested in helping at the shop can apply by sending in a CV or calling the shop on 0114 2167385.

There are other ways to help the Sheffield Animal Centre too from donating cash to help care for animals or donating some time to volunteer in a variety of roles. You can find out more https://www.rspcasheffield.org/volunteering/