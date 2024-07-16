Roundabout’s 10 year milestone for Homeless Prevention Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is celebrating ten years of a vital service that has helped thousands of vulnerable young people to avoid the nightmare of life on the streets.

The overall aim of Roundabout’s Homeless Prevention Service is to reduce the need for young people to present as homeless across the city, keeping young people safe and off the streets of Sheffield.

With the support of the National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund, services it provides include everything from homelessness advice and family mediation to peer education, some accommodation services and help with the development of employment opportunities.

And in the ten years since its launch, it has supported 3,945 young people through drop-in sessions and delivered 2,966 mediation sessions.

Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan at the launch of the service ten years ago

Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan commented: “At Roundabout, we understand the importance of providing the highest level of tailored support to our young people and helping them reach their full potential.

“That's why we developed a range of facilities like our Homeless Prevention Service, created specifically to meet the unique needs of each individual and with the aim of providing an inclusive and dynamic environment, where all our young people can access the support they need to achieve a brighter future.

“The figures speak for themselves - almost 4,000 young people accessing our drop-in sessions and a further 3,000 going through the mediation process means that’s around 7,000 young people who have found an alternative to life on the streets in the past decade.

“The only way we ever know if we are doing the right thing, of course, is through the feedback we receive from the people we are supporting and we receive an enormous boost when we hear from a young person saying: ‘Roundabout saved my life.’”

The Homeless Prevention Service has won the praise of senior housing officials at Sheffield Council, all of whom have seen the ways in which Roundabout makes a consistently positive contribution to the issues of the city’s young people and homelessness.

Sheffield City Council Senior Housing Solutions Officer Dave Thornton works closely with the Homeless Prevention team.

“I don’t know what we’d do without them and the support they offer young people in Sheffield - they are an asset I don’t want us to lose,” he admitted.

“They provide early intervention in our customers’ situations leading to homeless prevention at a critical stage and they then provide ongoing support to assist with a move back to the family or a planned move into supported accommodation.

“We have a mutual trust and understanding of customers’ needs and what we need to assist a person and this leads to positive working partnership.”

Sheffield Council Housing Solutions Manager Will Burton added: “Roundabout has always been proactive in approaching the council to look for better ways of working together to support young people.

“People can often be waiting in Howden House, where we are based, for a long time but Roundabout offers a more welcoming environment for young people where they can wait for Housing Solutions.

“Roundabout also carry out homelessness prevention work meaning many young people don’t need to come to Housing Solutions to declare themselves as homeless.

“We deal with a large number of cases where young people are asked to leave by parents and the mediation service is a vital resource to help with this.”

There was praise too from Senior Housing Solutions Officer Lauren Weil, who said: “I have always found the Roundabout Prevention Service supportive of the young persons that approach the council as homeless.

“Roundabout go above and beyond when young people are homeless by making referrals into the relevant areas of support.

“Roundabout’s service is invaluable for young people across Sheffield who are in need providing a point of contact for reassurance, support and a friendly face.”

For more information about Roundabout’s Prevention Service, visit roundabouthomeless.org