Roundabout team have a special date with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout was a special guest as the Lord Mayor of Sheffield hosted an evening to discuss ways of supporting some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

Lord Mayor Coun Jayne Dunn, a keen Roundabout supporter, invited the charity to join her in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour at Sheffield Town Hall.

“It was an immense privilege to be in the beautiful setting of the Lord Mayor of Sheffield’s parlour, bringing together passionate and committed people from across the county to focus on a cause close to all our hearts, ending youth homelessness,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Jones.

“We heard movingly from Charlotte, one of the incredible young people Roundabout supports, who bravely shared her story and reminded us all why this work matters so much.

The Roundabout team with Lord Mayor Coun Jayne Dunn.

“The Lord Mayor also spoke with warmth and conviction about the importance of standing together to support young people and we at Roundabout shared what’s possible when we join forces and the real change we can make when we work collaboratively to build brighter futures.

“We’d like to give a huge thank you to everyone who came along, asked questions, offered support and showed what community leadership really looks like.

“And special thanks must, of course, go to Coun Dunn and Roundabout supporters Julie and Neil MacDonald for making the evening happen.”