Roundabout Sleep Out will step into the past for 2024

Participants in this year’s Roundabout Sleep Out won’t just be raising money for a great cause…they’ll also be stepping back into the pages of Sheffield’s industrial history.

Sleep Out is the annual challenge that raises money for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity.

The always popular fundraiser returns on November 8 and this year will be facing the chill of an autumn night at Alder Bar, the live music venue and event space in Sheffield’s Kelham Island.

And people braving the cold will actually be surrounded by a fascinating piece of the city’s industrial heritage.

The Roundabout Sleep Out is one of the charity's most popular fundraisers.

The building that now houses the bar actually dates back to 1847, when it was opened as a metal polishing factory, a key part of Sheffield’s Industrial Revolution story.

When that chapter of the site’s story came to an end, the building was left dormant for several years before being bought by Stones Brewery, who used it as a stables for the company’s horses.

Then, during the war years, the site was taken over by Land Rover, who used it as a vehicle repair shop.

“We are really proud of our building’s heritage and its place in Sheffield’s story,” said Alder Bar co-owner Daniel Tennant.

The advice is always to wrap up warm for a very cold night.

“My partner works for Roundabout so we know all about the great work the charity is doing with some of South Yorkshire’s most vulnerable young people.

“When we heard that they were looking for a new location for the Sleep Out we said yes straight away - but be warned that it will be cold!”

Registration for Roundabout’s Sleep Out costs £10 per person and the charity asks participants to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship to help Roundabout continue to support the increasing number young people facing the threat of homelessness throughout South Yorkshire.

“We are so pleased that the Alder team is offering us a safe new space for our 2024 challenge,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

The Sleep Out comes to Sheffield's Alder Bar on November 8.

“You’ll be swapping your bed for a sleeping bag and a cold hard floor but by doing that you will be helping to stop homelessness becoming a harsh reality for others.

“During the evening there will be an opportunity to be inspired by young people who have been supported by Roundabout and hear how the charity supports young people who are at risk of homelessness in South Yorkshire.

“There will be a chance to enjoy some snacks and entertainment during the evening too, then at midnight it’s lights down and into sleeping bags as the challenge begins.

“Of course, an event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be homeless, lonely and frightened - but every penny raised really does make a real difference and taking part offers a small insight into the realities that are faced and can help to make a definite and positive change to the lives of young people.

Denise Lawrenson of Roundabout and Alder Bar co-owner Daniel Tennant

“Your £100 could buy a Home Starter pack for a young person when they move into their own tenancy so every penny raised really does make a real difference and taking part gives a small idea of the realities that are faced and raises vital funds.

“By sleeping out, you’re helping make sure that young people don’t have to.”

To find out more about the Roundabout Sleep Out or to register simply visit www.roundaboutsleepout.co.uk