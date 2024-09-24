Roundabout Sleep Out comes to Kelham Island for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Roundabout Sleep Out challenge is back…and heading to a new venue for 2024.

Sleep Out is the annual challenge that raises money for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity.

The always popular fundraiser returns on November 8 and this year will be facing the chill of an autumn night at Alder Bar, the live music venue and event space in Sheffield’s Kelham Island.

Registration costs £10 per person and all participants have to do is raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship to help Roundabout continue to support the increasing number young people facing the threat of homelessness throughout South Yorkshire.

“We are so pleased that the Alder team is offering us a safe new space for our 2024 challenge,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We know it is never easy to ask people to give up home comforts on a cold November night.

“You’ll be swapping your bed for a sleeping bag and a cold hard floor but by doing that you will be helping to stop homelessness becoming a harsh reality for others.

“During the evening there will be an opportunity to be inspired by young people who have been supported by Roundabout, hear how youth homelessness is an issue across South Yorkshire and learn how you can help.

“There will be a chance to enjoy some snacks and entertainment during the evening too, then at midnight it’s lights down and into sleeping bags as the challenge begins.

“Participants really will be exposed to the elements so we do advise wrapping up very warmly.

“Of course, an event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be homeless, lonely and frightened - but it offers a small insight into the realities that are faced and can help to make a real difference to the lives of young people.

“We’re here to support you with your fundraising efforts too. Your £100 could buy a Home Starter pack for a young person when they move into their own tenancy so every penny raised really does make a real difference and taking part gives a small idea of the realities that are faced and raises vital funds.

“By sleeping out, you’re helping make sure that young people don’t have to.”

To find out more about the Roundabout Sleep Out or to register simply visit www.roundaboutsleepout.co.uk