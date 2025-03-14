Roundabout sees unprecedented rise in demand for services

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout has seen an unprecedented rise in demand for its services in the past 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, youth homelessness is on the increase, with latest statistics revealing that an estimated 118,134 young people across the country approached their local authorities because they were at risk of homelessness in 2023-2024.

That means one young person faced the prospect of homelessness every four minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those figures are backed up by Roundabout, whose new annual Impact report reveals that 1,245 young people in Sheffield and Rotherham were supported by Roundabout’s range of services in the 2023/24 period.

Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan.

And a further 2,107 school students received a vital insight into the issues surrounding youth homelessness through the charity’s Peer Education programme, where young people who have been supported by Roundabout share their personal experiences.

“We have seen unprecedented demand for our services, driven by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the lasting effects of the pandemic,” said Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan.

“Yet despite these challenges, we have continued to expand our reach and deepen our impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have supported 1,245 young people in the last year, offering not just a roof over their heads, but a pathway to independence and stability.

“At Roundabout, we understand that youth homelessness is more than just the absence of a safe place to sleep - it is the loss of security, hope, and opportunity.

“We are committed to ensuring that every young person who comes through our doors has the support they need to rebuild their lives.

“Through emergency accommodation, long-term housing, education, and life skills programs, we strive to create lasting change in the lives of young people facing homelessness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 also saw Roundabout reach an important milestone as it celebrated the tenth anniversary of its Homeless Prevention Service.

“Through early intervention, advice, and support, this crucial service has supported thousands of young people over the past decade, helping them to avoid homelessness and giving them the tools to build brighter futures,” said Ben.

He also paid tribute to the Roundabout team, saying: “This year has been a testament to the resilience, commitment, and compassion of our staff, volunteers and supporters.

“Our partnerships with local councils, businesses and other charities have also been pivotal in the work we do and we are incredibly grateful for the collaborative efforts that make our mission possible.”

To find out more about the Impact Report and Roundabout’s full range of services visit roundabouthomeless.org