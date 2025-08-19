Roundabout project creates a lifeline through the power of music

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 16:36 BST
The power of music is offering a valuable lifeline to young people struggling with the issues of homelessness.

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout has been working with RiteTrax, the Sheffield-based music charity that specialises in working with marginalised people.

In a series of sessions funded by the Tramlines Trust and the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, young people supported by Roundabout have had been learning how to DJ, as well as developing their skills in songwriting, beat making and music production.

“It’s a sound that is very much laptop-based, making heavy Trap and Dubstep beats, which our young people love and which then inspires them to write lyrics and perform their own raps,” said Roundabout Fundraising Officer Ben Allen.

Roundabout's music project is offering vulnerable young people a vital creative lifeline.
Roundabout's music project is offering vulnerable young people a vital creative lifeline.

“It’s very inspiring to see young people come in shy and cautious, telling us they won’t go anywhere near a microphone - but then ending up writing and singing a song together by the end of the session.

“This project was only possible because of the generous support of Tramlines Trust and the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation but we are continuing to look for funding so we can build on what has already been achieved and offer a longer term music programme.

“We can already see the long-term positive impact that creativity, especially in music, has for these young people who would not usually have access to music making facilities.

“We’ve been told that the sessions have been super inspiring and that they have helped those taking part to feel energetic, confident and comfortable, which is a fantastic thing to hear from young people who often struggle with issues around social interaction.

“Sheffield has a great history of music - especially in the electronic and club world - and RiteTrax runs out of Plot 22, the multi-purpose creative space in Sheffield city centre, so our young people are literally learning to DJ on the same decks that huge electronic artists have used.”

