Roundabout Night at the Musicals 2025 raises more than £27,000

South Yorkshire’s finest theatre talents filled Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre as they sang, danced and raised more than £27,000 for youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals took over the historic city centre venue for an evening hosted by radio and TV star Dan Walker.

And adding some extra star power to the lineup of South Yorkshire amateur theatre talent was a team of West End performers, including Sheffield-born original Billy Elliot star James Lomas, Rebecca Lisewski and Wilf Scolding, along with professional singers Meg Birch and Stephanie Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every year we say that the show gets bigger and better but this time it really did exceed all expectations and our audience did experience a night to remember,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

The evening presented dance as well as song.

“This was the first time we have taken the show to the Lyceum and it’s brilliant that such a memorable evening saw us break our fundraising target, with the final total reaching an outstanding £27,232.

“We can’t thank our our amazing singers and dancers enough for their show stopping performances that had the audience on its feet for standing ovations several times throughout the evening.

“And we have to give special thanks to Dan Walker for once again being such a wonderful host and for making the evening run so smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps the biggest thank you of the night, though, should go to our fantastic supporters, who this year helped us to raise more money than ever before..

Some of the region's most talented young performers took to the Lyceum stage for the Roundabout show.

“It’s a great result and one that will go towards supporting some of our region’s most vulnerable young people.”

To find out more about Roundabout and for further information on how to support the charity visit roundabouthomeless.org