Roundabout leads on Homewards’ Upstream project

Sheffield youth homelessness charity Roundabout is working in association with The Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme on a major new project aimed at supporting some of society’s most vulnerable young people.

Homewards - the charity launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2023 - aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.

Its latest initiative is launching Upstream in Sheffield schools, an early intervention schools-based project designed to reach young people well before they are at risk of homelessness, by intervening earlier and addressing the challenges they may be facing.

It has been modelled on the highly successful Australian Geelong Project, which saw a 40 per cent reduction in youth homelessness and a 20 per cent reduction in the number of young people leaving school early.

Prince William met members of the Roundabout team at the Upstream launch.

The project demonstrates the importance and impact of preventative approaches to supporting those at risk of homelessness, through addressing challenges young people may be experiencing with educational disengagement, poor mental health and wellbeing and family conflict.

In Sheffield, the lead delivery partner for Upstream is Roundabout, a Homewards Sheffield Coalition member.

The Sheffield pilot was launched with a visit by The Prince to Sheffield’s Meadowhead School Academy Trust.

And Roundabout and Homewards now have plans to take Upstream into two further schools in the Sheffield area later this year.

The aims of Upstream are closely linked with Roundabout’s strong commitment to preventing young people from becoming homeless and the belief that home is the best place to be, if it is safe to be there.

The charity has supported thousands of young people since its launch in 1977 and it now reaches out to more than 380 young people aged 16 to 25 every day.

“We’re proud to be delivering the Upstream project, as part of the Homewards programme here in Sheffield, working with schools to identify young people at risk of homelessness and ensuring they receive the right support at the right time,” said Roundabout Chief Executive Ben Keegan.

“Schools are integral to the delivery of Upstream, and we were delighted that Prince William visited Meadowhead School Academy Trust, which is the first to pilot this exciting initiative.

“The Prince of Wales was fantastic, taking the time to speak with pupils and staff and learning more about Upstream through a workshop delivered by Roundabout’s amazing Peer Educators.”

Roundabout’s ground breaking Peer Education project is delivered by trained volunteer Peer Educators who have themselves experienced homelessness.

They lead sessions in schools and aim to break down stereotypes, explore the reasons young people become homeless using real life stories and inform young people of local organisations that can help.

Additionally, Peer Education provides a vital platform for Roundabout’s mediation service, by informing students what mediation is, how it can help and where they can access the mediation drop-in service in school.

“The Upstream project will have clear and lasting benefits for young people, providing support, advice and guidance around school, home life, relationships, and wellbeing,” said Ben.

“It will help them build the tools and skills they need for a brighter future because we believe that all young people have the right to be happy, safe, and successful.”

