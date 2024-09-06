Roundabout hitting the heights with major new fundraising challenge

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout is aiming to hit the heights as it launches a major new fundraising event for 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roundabout Kilimanjaro Trek will take place in February 2026 and give participants the chance to walk 5,895 meters above the spectacular plains on Tanzania.

Taking the Lemosho Route - known for its stunning scenery and high success rate for walkers - the Roundabout party will trek through lush rainforests, across the Shira Plateau, and up to the snow-capped summit of Africa’s highest mountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to get things started and offer an early taste of the adventure to come, a special Kilimanjaro information evening will be held online on Tuesday October 8 at 7pm.

Roundabout's new challenge will take supporters to the summit of Africa's Kilimanjaro

“This isn’t just a trek, it’s an adventure of a lifetime that will inspire you long after you’ve descended,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“Guided by experienced locals and our own expert, you’ll traverse diverse landscapes, experience unforgettable sunrises, and create lifelong memories - and your climb will help raise funds to combat youth homelessness.”

Email [email protected] to secure a spot at the online information evening and find out more.