Roundabout hitting the heights with major new fundraising challenge
The Roundabout Kilimanjaro Trek will take place in February 2026 and give participants the chance to walk 5,895 meters above the spectacular plains on Tanzania.
Taking the Lemosho Route - known for its stunning scenery and high success rate for walkers - the Roundabout party will trek through lush rainforests, across the Shira Plateau, and up to the snow-capped summit of Africa’s highest mountain.
And to get things started and offer an early taste of the adventure to come, a special Kilimanjaro information evening will be held online on Tuesday October 8 at 7pm.
“This isn’t just a trek, it’s an adventure of a lifetime that will inspire you long after you’ve descended,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.
“Guided by experienced locals and our own expert, you’ll traverse diverse landscapes, experience unforgettable sunrises, and create lifelong memories - and your climb will help raise funds to combat youth homelessness.”
Email [email protected] to secure a spot at the online information evening and find out more.
