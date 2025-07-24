Roundabout finds strength in partnership with GB Boxing

A partnership between South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout and GB Boxing is giving some of the region’s most vulnerable young people new skills and greater confidence.

GB Boxing was established at Sheffield’s Institute of Sport almost 20 years ago to manage the World Class Programme for boxing and has gone on to train some of the biggest names in the boxing world, including Nicola Adams, Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan.

Its partnerships with Roundabout is part of its commitment to having a positive social impact and using sport to help improve the lives of young people in Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

“This is a great outlet for our young people to socialise, learn a new sport and maybe even expend a little of their energy,” said Roundabout Fundraising Officer Ben Allen.

The partnership between Roundabout and GB Boxing is giving vulnerable young people new skills and greater confidence. Photo: Roundabout

Through the sessions, GB Boxing is using the power of sport and its wealth of resources to support Roundabout’s young people, working with them to combat issues related to homelessness, inequality and poor mental health.

GB Boxing’s athletes, coaches and staff have also taken part in a range of fundraising activities and community focused initiatives to support Roundabout, using sport and boxing to create new opportunities for young people in the region.

Emily Jones, Roundabout’s Fundraising Manager said: “The partnership with GB Boxing is an incredible opportunity for the young people we support.

“Through boxing and workshops, they will not only develop physical and mental strength but also gain a sense of discipline and self-worth that is essential in breaking the cycle of homelessness.”