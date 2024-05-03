Roundabout and S12 Community Pantry working together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hackenthorpe based group offers a range of free services aimed at making lives better in the community.

One of its many projects includes the collection of unsold and unwanted supermarket food, which is then given away free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a popular cafe where people can enjoy a hot drink and hot food - again with no charge.

Carron Britton and Jayne Mason of the S12 Community Pantry

And it was the team’s emergency food service that proved helpful when Roundabout asked for assistance.

“S12 Community Pantry helped us out so much for a young person who had come to our Homeless Prevention service,” Roundabout Prevention Worker Stephanie Fenwick explained.

“We had managed to get him temporary accommodation but he was placed out of area and there were no local food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“S12 Community Pantry sorted out a huge food parcel for him as well as supplying plates and cutlery.

“He was so grateful - he couldn’t believe how much they’d managed to get him and he said how well he would be eating thanks to their efforts.”

S12 Community Pantry’s Jayne Mason said: “We were delighted to offer our help when Roundabout approached us because this is a great example of communities supporting each other and that’s what we are all about.

“We have just reached our first anniversary and are seeing more demand for our services than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been involved in helping the local community for the last ten years and I’ve seen so many people needing help due to the cost of living crisis.

“To be involved and see the difference that we make is heart-warming and the reason that we will continue to do it for as long as we are needed.