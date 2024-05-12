Roundabout adventurers raise over £12,000 with abseil challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sponsored Roundabout Abseil saw the charity’s team of thrill seekers descend from the top of Sheffield Hallam University’s 160ft main building in Howard Street.
Roundabout partnered with professional provider Dolomite Training for the abseil and they were responsible for the equipment, participant safety and all abseil activity.
And by the time everybody had their feet firmly back on the ground, they had raised £12,210.
“This is the third abseil organised by Roundabout, and we are so grateful to have had so many people sign up to take on this challenge,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.
“This was a truly fantastic achievement and we really do thank everybody who signed up and made this a great day of adventure, raising an incredible amount to support homeless young people in our region.
“Everybody thoroughly enjoyed the experience - and I’m sure many of them would have jumped at the chance of doing it again if they could!”
Find out more about Roundabout’s event programme for this year and how you can get involved at roundabouthomeless.org