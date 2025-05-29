A £5 million investment will see Yorkshire Water services in Rotherham improved - but roads could be dug up for a year.

Work to replace more than 6km of pipework across Kiveton Park and Wales, in Rotherham, began yesterday (May 28) and could take up to 12 months to complete.

It is hoped this renewal work will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area.

The project comes as part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Shaun Chapman, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’ve identified this as a priority area for this work that will help us to deliver the quality and reliability of service that our customers expect.

Yorkshire Water is spending £5m on improving services in part of Rotherham | Google Maps

“This has been a hotspot for repeated bursts in the past, but this investment in the clean water infrastructure will provide a durable network that reduces the likelihood of bursts and loss of supply in the future. We are delivering a significant upgrade to our clean water network as part of our largest environmental investment ever of £8.3bn across the whole of Yorkshire over the next five years.”

Work will be split across three area.

The first, will be a £2.8m investment to replace 3.2km of clean water mains on Wales Road and Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park.

Contract partners Galliford Try will be on site at Walesmoor Avenue for around eight weeks.

This will be followed by a £2m investment to replace 2.5km of clean water mains on Station Road

Then there is a £260,000 investment to replace 378m of clean water mains on Mansfield Road.

Shaun added: “We’re working with local highways teams to make sure temporary traffic lights and traffic management is in place throughout to ensure that the work is safe for local residents, road users and colleagues.

“We’ll be working as quickly as we can to keep disruption to the local community to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work. We thank everyone in the area for their patience in advance and we’ll be notifying residents of the next stages closer to the time.”

