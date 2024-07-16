Rotherham St John Ambulance Cadets and Badgers training day at AESSEAL New York Stadium Rotherham.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham St John Ambulance has a long-standing relationship with Rotherham United at the Stadium and appreciate the use of their facilities to practice first aid skills and challenges they may come across when providing emergency first aid cover there.

Jay Hughes, Youth Leader and paramedic, said: ‘Our Cadets and Badgers took part in our First Aid Competitions at Rotherham AESSEAL New York Stadium. They were divided into teams and addressed eight different scenarios, such as managing asthma and dealing with trapped fingers. We are extremely proud of our young participants. Following this, our adult volunteers engaged in more complex scenarios led by our HCPs (Health Care Professionals), providing valuable training opportunity. They managed an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the stands and handled a major trauma patient. Thank you to everyone who made this day a success.’

The unit has urgent vacancies for people who wish to enrol as Youth Leaders to help open up a second weekly training evening for the charity’s cadets.

Youth leader Michelle Hartley said: “We also really do need enthusiastic and committed adults to continue joining us as Youth Leaders. St John is a great charity to volunteer with and those who join us will be teaching the next generation of first aiders how to save a life. With a waiting list at the moment of around 150 young people, all of whom want to join us and start learning lifesaving skills, there’s never been a better time to volunteer as a Youth Leader and help us add a second evening of teaching to our already busy programme of activities for our young volunteers.”

To find out more about St John Ambulance’s Youth offering, visit https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.

For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.