Rotherham St John Ambulance Badgers training day at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Sue Farmer, Badger Leader said: "Six Badgers from Rotherham Unit were taken to the Stadium where they were shown the medical room and the equipment used at the stadium for first aid purposes. They enjoyed being shown inside an ambulance by YAS and loved meeting Miller bear. The long-awaited excitement of watching the match soon came and the Badgers were very enthusiastic, shouting for Rotherham. It was a very enjoyable time for the Badgers, and they are so looking forward to hopefully being able to attend again."
Adult volunteers from the Sheffield and Rotherham Network also held a training event. Learning how to transport a casualty from the top of the stadium using stretchers and carry chairs and engaging in more complex scenarios led by our HCPs (Health Care Professionals) which provided a valuable training experience.
The Sheffield and Rotherham Units have urgent vacancies for people who wish to enrol as Youth Leaders and community first aiders.
Details and the opportunity to apply online can be found at: sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/volunteer-opportunity-search/opportunity-detail/272782
For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit: sja.org.uk.