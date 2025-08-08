Rotherham legend Paul ‘Chuckle’ Elliott wows guests at Gulliver's Valley

Local legend Paul Elliott, one half of the iconic Chuckle Brothers, paid a special visit to Gulliver's Valley as part of the Rotherham theme park’s 5th birthday celebrations.

Paul visited the resort to meet fans and also take a wander down ‘Chuckle Street’ – an iconic tribute to the famous Chuckle Brother that honours the lives and careers of Paul and his late brother Barry.

The indoor area tells the story of how the brothers, best-known for starring in long-running BBC children's TV programme ChuckleVision and their support of Rotherham United FC, became one of the country's most-loved double acts.

Paul said: “It was a pleasure to return to Gulliver’s Valley to mark the park’s fifth birthday. It’s always fantastic fun and great to visit Chuckle Street too, packed full of memories. Happy Birthday Gulliver’s Valley!”

Gully Mouse and Paul Chuckle (centre) with the team at Gulliver's Valley

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We know what a legend Paul is and how well regarded he is not just in our local area but across the country. We are so pleased he took the time to come visit us as part of our 5th birthday celebrations to see the iconic Chuckle Street once again and take photos and sign autographs with his legions of fans!”

Gulliver’s Valley opened its doors in July 2020 as the newest of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts in the UK and since then the park, that spans 250 acres across the valley, has seen visitor numbers reach into the millions.

The resort, aimed at children between the ages of two and 13-years-old, has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities – from the Apache Falls ride to the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, a mini-farm and a Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs.

Over the last five years the park has expanded to add a number of new rides and areas, including ‘Gulliver’s Gears’ which opened in 2021 with the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display, plus two new rides for 2025 - the Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes.

A new mini rollercoaster called ‘The Wriggler’ was also unveiled at Gulliver’s Valley in 2023 and, in 2025, Mayfield Animal Park relocated to the site as ‘Valley Wildlife’, bringing its popular animal experiences to the resort.

In addition, Gulliver’s Valley offers a wide range of accommodation options which have expanded since opening and today include Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Mermaid Dens, Lost World Lodges and the Megalodon Lodge. The park welcomes thousands of families, schools and uniformed groups each year for overnight stays and residential trips.

For further information about Gulliver’s Valley please visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.