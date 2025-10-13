Rotherham hospice receives support from Doncaster business

A Rotherham hospice has received a donation of £1,000 from a business in Doncaster.

Rotherham Hospice provides palliative care for people facing life-limiting illnesses and counselling and bereavement services for the families of those in its care.

The £1,000 donation was made by the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort and will go towardsthe lights for the charity’s light up life event and also to help at the charity’s warehouse to support the money raised by the community.

Alongside the donation, 29 employees from Amazon in Doncaster visited Rotherham Hospice for a week to support the team at the hospice’s charity shop.

The Amazon team and Rotherham Hospice team

Speaking on the donation, Gracie Butler, volunteering manager from Rotherham Hospice, said:

“We’re very grateful to receive this donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre team. Our work is funded largely by donations, so it’s gestures like this that ensure we can continue providing vital care to our patients and their families.”

Hayley Barnes, an Amazon employee who volunteered at Rotherham Hospice, added:

“Rotherham Hospice’s services have touched so many lives throughout the area, and I hope this donation helps the team to continue to care for people in the community. It was wonderful to meet the teams and support them during the volunteering activity.”

