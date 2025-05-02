Rotherham gears up for a packed week of events to mark VE Day’s 80th Anniversary
Communities across the borough will come together between 2 – 11 May to remember the end of World War II in Europe and honour the people who lived through it.
From vintage-themed street parties and beacon lightings to military vehicle displays and live music, there’s something planned for all ages and interests.
The events begin on Friday May 2 at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, where military vehicles, a 1940s-style singer, games, and a buffet will set the tone for the week ahead.
Bank Holiday Monday (May 5) will see family-friendly events in Brampton Bierlow and Thorpe Hesley, including bouncy castles, birds of prey, craft stalls and a VE Day exhibition.
A series of vintage-themed afternoon teas at Winthrop Gardens in Wickersley ( May 6-8) encourages guests to dress in 1940s style while enjoying tea and entertainment.
Thursday 8 May, the official anniversary of VE Day, sees commemorations right across the borough. Several parish councils—including Aston, Hellaby, Maltby, Wales, and Harthill—will take part in a national beacon-lighting ceremony at 9.30pm. Clifton Park Museum will host a special event with access to original wartime documents from the town’s archives.
That same evening, towns and villages will hold events ranging from pie-and-peas suppers with brass bands to church-led tributes, singing and flag-raising. Many will end the night with the national “Lamp Light of Peace” tribute and communal singing of I Vow To Thee My Country.
On Friday 9 May, Brinsworth hosts an indoor street party with live music, and The Lyric Theatre in Dinnington welcomes the Kalamazoo Dance Band for a Glenn Miller-style night of music.
Saturday 10 May sees events in Swinton, Catcliffe, Hellaby and more. At Catcliffe Glass Kiln, visitors can enjoy WWII Jeeps, vintage washing machines, 1940s buses, and volunteers in costume.
Swinton will go all out with wartime games, fancy dress, history displays and crafts. Over in Maltby, the Wesley Centre will host a ticketed evening of food and music.
On Sunday May 11, the commemorations wrap up with local street parties and open days. Bramley will host an indoor street party with a brass band and memorabilia. Meanwhile, Letwell Village is planning a classic community afternoon tea with live vintage vocals and even a bit of dance tuition.
With more than 30 events on offer and a wide range of activities, Rotherham’s VE Day Anniversary programme aims to reflect, remember and celebrate with respect and joy.
For full event listings, visit the Rotherham Council website.
