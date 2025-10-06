Rotherham family turns heart-breaking early-onset dementia diagnosis into mission to support others

Wendy Parker from Bramley, Rotherham, is channelling her family’s recent struggles with dementia into action by fundraising for her local hospital’s Dementia Appeal this autumn. After her husband Jonathon was diagnosed with early-onset dementia at just 59, and the family mourned the loss of his mother to the illness, Wendy is now determined to make a difference for others facing similar challenges.

Wendy, 60, a Clinical support worker for Rotherham’s Virtual Ward Team, along with Jonathon and their daughter Katie, son Daniel and grandchildren, will be walking Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Autumn Memory Walk at Manvers Lake on October 19. The Parkers will be coming together with other families to walk in honour of their loved ones and raise money for the charity’s Dementia Appeal. The appeal aims to raise £250,000 to transform multiple wards at Rotherham Hospital into warm, welcoming dementia-friendly spaces.

Wendy said: “Jonathon was diagnosed with Lewy Bodies Dementia at 59 and it was a huge shock to us all. We started to notice changes in Jonathon around two years before his diagnosis, such as forgetting simple things such as how to drive, and subtle personality changes. My husband worked on the railways for 25 years and was always so active, he loved his job. I remember the last day he worked before having to give up due to his dementia. His boss had asked him to drive to pick something up from Leeds, but when he got there, he just didn’t know what he was there for, or why he’d been asked to go. It was on that day his employer recommended Jonathon took some time off, and he never returned.

“That was two years ago and we’ve been trying to navigate dementia as a family ever since. Jonathon’s dementia has progressed; he now struggles to do everyday tasks such as use a knife and fork and he needs help getting dressed. Jonathon’s mobility is great, he loves to walk and has a fantastic bond with our dog, Bud. But the personality changes in my husband, and his daily struggles are absolutely heart-breaking to watch.”

Wendy and John on holiday before John's dementia diagnosis.

The couple have been married for 42 years, after meeting at school. After Jonathon’s diagnosis in 2023 and facing the harsh reality of dementia at such a young age, the Rotherham couple sadly lost Jonathon’s beloved mum in June 2025.

Wendy said: “We’ve had a really tough year and we miss Hazel every day, she was diagnosed with dementia in 2020 and we spent many years caring for her. It is sad that dementia has touched our lives in so many ways, and we really wanted to give something back to other families facing these really difficult times.

“When someone has dementia, it’s like they lose their voice – it’s like the lights are on but no one is home. I am my husband’s voice. He spent his entire life providing for us and I just want to give him the best life that he has left, in any way I can. It feels so unfair, my husband is 62 and should be enjoying his retirement, and instead, he is struggling every day.

“When I saw the hospital were raising money to improve the hospital environment for people with dementia, me and my family really wanted to support in any way we can. I know if Jonathon is ever admitted to hospital, he will find it extremely frightening and confusing. Anything that can be done to improve services for people like my husband will be really beneficial.”

Wendy and Jonathon ahead of the Autumn Memory Walk.

As well as fundraising for the charity’s Dementia Appeal with a tombola and bake sale, the family are urging other families to join them and sign up to the charity’s Autumn Memory Walk. The event, hosted in partnership with Barnsley Hospital Charity and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity is a day of remembrance, created for those who have lost a loved one and would like to remember them in a special way, in a supportive space.

Rachael Dawes, head of Charity and Engagement at Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity said: “We are so thankful to Wendy and her family for choosing to support our Dementia Appeal. We are raising an ambitious £250,000 to enhance the hospital experience for patients with dementia, and it’s thanks to families like Wendy’s that we’re getting closer to our goal.

“We are thrilled that the Parkers, along with many other local families, will be joining us for our Autumn Memory Walk. As well as taking part to remember those we have lost, we are also welcoming families to walk for those living with dementia, as dementia can mean losing a loved one long before we physically say goodbye. This event is a special way to celebrate their loved ones life and their memories of them.

“Every step you take will help raise vital funds for our Dementia Appeal, bringing comfort and better support to patients and their families from Rotherham and beyond.”

The 5km walk, sponsored by RNN Group, gives participants the chance to grieve, and come together as a community. There will be a chance for walkers to leave a written note to their loved one on the day, as well as food and drink stalls and entertainment after the walk.

If you’d like to walk in memory of a loved one, or walk in honour of someone you love living with dementia, please visit http://www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/charity/autumn-memory-walkfor more information and to sign up.