Rotherham Care Home Celebrates Pride with Colourful Garden Party and Drag Show

Cherry Trees Care Home in Rotherham came alive with colour and celebration this week as residents, colleagues and family members gathered for a vibrant Pride garden party, complete with a dazzling performance from Sheffield’s very own drag sensation, Emma Maezin.

Pride Month, celebrated each June, is a time for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to honour diversity, raise awareness of LGBTQ+ rights and promote inclusion - all values proudly embraced at Cherry Trees.

The home came alive with music, singing, laughter, and celebration as Emma wowed the crowd with a glittering performance that had residents and guests smiling, clapping, and dancing.

In the days leading up to the event, residents teamed up with colleagues to make vibrant banners, posters and rainbow bunting, transforming the home and garden into a colourful show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lisa, Activities Coordinator, said: “Our residents were so excited to take part in Pride again this year. It’s wonderful to see everyone come together, have fun, and celebrate love and inclusivity.”

Emma Maezin added: “I had an absolute blast meeting everyone at Cherry Trees – the atmosphere was electric! I truly adored performing for everyone.”

Sheila Hutton (88) , who lives at the home, said, “We’re very proud to be throwing this celebration. Love is love, and everyone, regardless of whether they are part of the LGBTQ+ community or not, deserves to be represented and live true to themselves.”

Sharon Whaley, Home Manager, said: “Seeing the Cherry Trees family come together to celebrate Pride was truly heartwarming. We can't thank Emma Mazin enough for coming to perform for us all – we had an absolute ball. It’s important to us that everyone at Cherry Trees feels seen, heard, represented and included. Events like this bring so much joy and reinforce the message that love and acceptance matter.”

This was more than just a celebration. It was a joyful reminder that love, inclusion and self-expression have no age limit.

Cherry Trees Care Home on Simmonite Road in Rotherham is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and North of England. It offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. The home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/cherry-trees-kimberworth-park-rotherham

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.