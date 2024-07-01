Rotherham and Enzor St John Ambulance Cadets attend the rededication service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of our St John family gathered in London on Saturday to look back on the past year, look ahead to the future and celebrate our amazing people (and the Priory's 25th Anniversary). St John’s Day provides an opportunity for the whole family of St John to join together to rededicate its service to Almighty God, to celebrate the work of our dedicated volunteers and staff and to commemorate those who have gone before us.

Michelle Hartley, Youth Leader said ‘In true tradition, Rotherham and Enzor Cadets and Youth Leaders gathered at Sheffield Interchange bright and early on Saturday morning. Despite a 6am start, everyone boarded the coach in excellent spirits, arriving in London and found our hostel which was just a stone's throw away from St Paul's Cathedral

Our first task in our accommodation was to dress ourselves smartly for the St John service, something that everyone took very seriously. As we made the short walk across to the cathedral, the sense of pride our cadets felt in wearing their uniforms was evident in how they carried themselves. Outside the cathedral we paused to listen to our St John band playing Proud Mary, enjoying a little dance to celebrate the day.

The cadets were in awe of the magnificent cathedral once inside and thrilled when our seats were kindly upgraded to those under the dome. We enjoyed watching the procession that begins every St John Day service and was even able to spot some familiar faces. Through the service our cadets listened carefully and took in each historic part of our St John Day celebrations. After the service, the youth leaders were bursting with pride to receive so many lovely comments about how smart and well behaved our cadets were.

Rotherham Cadets and Youth Leaders outside St Pauls Cathedral

A quick change was all we had time for at the hostel as it was soon time for a three-course dinner at Zizzi and then it was time to take in a performance of Matilda, The Musical. Everybody loved seeing people soar across the stage with songs that stuck in our head for the rest of the weekend.

On Sunday we visited the amazing St John's Gate and the Priory Church, then the science and natural history museums. We saw dinosaurs, whales, rockets and medical devices from the past.

Our final stop was a tour around London on a bus that served us afternoon tea. We felt like royalty as we were driven around all the top sights whilst sipping our tea and eating our scones.