Rodney and Ralph are living their best life at Emmaus Sheffield

The two most popular residents at homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield are living their best life after enjoying an upgrade to luxury living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pygmy goat brothers Rodney and Ralph have been a hugely popular attraction at the charity’s Cadman Street headquarters, close to Sheffield’s Canal Basin, since they arrived in 2013.

Visitors to the Emmaus Sheffield second hand superstore have ensured the pair have reached local celebrity status - and now they have the deluxe accommodation to match their fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Emmaus Sheffield companions have created a new goat run in bright Mediterranean colours, including elevated platforms and two bespoke shelters, perfect for when Rodney and Ralph want to get out of the cold or simply to escape the fans.

Rodney enjoys finding his place in the sun.

“We thought the old boys deserved a freshen up, especially as they are getting on a bit in goat years,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Since they moved into their new home, they’ve never looked so happy - they love sunbathing and now they can sit of the roof of their individual shelters and really take it easy.

“Our customer feedback has been fantastic too so, if anything, the goats are more popular than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmaus Sheffield is a drug and alcohol-free working community that offers accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women - known as companions - at its Cadman Street base.

To find out more about the charity visit http://www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.