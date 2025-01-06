Robson Handling Technology raises £3,522 for St Luke’s Hospice

Two years of support by the team at Sheffield conveyor system company Robson Handling Technology has raised £3,522 for St Luke’s Hospice.

During that two-year period Robson employees have taken part in a range of challenges, including the Sheffield Half Marathon, Dronfield 10k, Run the Runways, Sheffield Round Run, Grenochase, the Sheffield10k, and the annual Percy Pud run.

They have also taken part in a football last man standing, organised sweepstakes, sold discarded IT equipment and held bake sales.

“On behalf of everyone at Robson, we want to express how meaningful it has been to support St Luke’s for two years,” said CEO Start Westley.

The Robson Handling Technology team present their cheque to Matthew Sher4idan (right)The Robson Handling Technology team present their cheque to Matthew Sher4idan (right)
The Robson Handling Technology team present their cheque to Matthew Sher4idan (right)

“The care and support St Luke’s provides, along with its overall mission, has resonated profoundly with so many of us.”

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “We are immensely grateful to Robson Handling Technology for their incredible support over the past two years.

“Raising an impressive £3,522 is a testament to the team’s dedication and commitment to making a positive impact in their local community.

“It has been a privilege to partner with such a passionate and community-minded organisation and we are so proud of everything we’ve achieved together.

“We sincerely hope to collaborate with Robson again in the future and extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire team for their unwavering support of St Luke’s Hospice.”

