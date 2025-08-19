Rob to visit Sheffield as he passes through on 5,000-mile mission for MND
Rob, a gardener from Nottinghamshire, is in the final stages of an epic 5,000 mile walking challenge in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association. Over the past 500 days, Rob has walked every single day in all weathers, through illness and holidays, raising over £42,000 to help people affected by MND.
Known affectionately as ‘Flag Man’, Rob is currently completing the final leg of his journey, a 77-mile walk to Headingley Stadium in Leeds to honour the late rugby legend Rob Burrow CBE, whose courage after being diagnosed with MND inspired Rob’s challenge.
“Sheffield marks the 45-mile point of this final walk, and it’ll be where I rest before heading on to Leeds,” Rob said: “If people spot me walking through the city with my MND flag, I’d love a wave, a beep or a ‘keep going’ because it makes such a difference.”
He will leave Sheffield on the morning of Thursday 21 August, heading toward Headingley Stadium where he’ll complete his challenge just in time for the Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR match, bringing his incredible journey to an emotional end.
To show your support for Rob, and for people living with MND you can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/rob-tiffney-5000miles4mnd
For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association in your region please visit www.mndassociation.org