Rob puts his road surface experience to the test at London Marathon

As the boss of a company that specialises in surfaces and tarmac, Rob Saxby knows all there is to know about what makes a good road.

But there’s nothing likely to give you a better sense of the perfect thoroughfare than the gruelling 26.2 miles of the celebrated London Marathon.

Rob, the director of Ecclesfield company Saxsby Surfacing Contractors took on the famous sporting challenge in memory of his nan Margaret Mawson, who was a St Luke’s patient.

“My mum and my auntie used to take her up to St Luke’s and they always said how brilliant everybody was and how much she enjoyed it,” said Rob.

Ron with St Luke's fundraiser Rebecca Walker.

“So when I got my place in the London Marathon I thought about who I was going to be running for and I literally had one of those light bulb moments and knew I’d run it for my nan and St Luke’s.”

And after completing a tough training schedule, running at weekends and fitting in other sessions around a busy working week, he eventually crossed the finish line in London’s Mall, knowing he had raised a fantastic final total of £5,827.

“I want to thank all the people who sponsored me, including all regular customers, who have supported me and kept me going,” Rob said.

“People always say that when you’ve done one marathon you get into it and I’ve already been asked if I’d do it again - but I’d say ask me again in a month’s time when my knees are better!”

There’s still time to support Rob by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rob-saxby-londonmarathon2025