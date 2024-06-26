Roar-some fun for Sheffield residents at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Sheffield Foyer is a specialised supported housing scheme run by The Guinness Partnership and provides accommodation, training and support to young homeless people, aged 17-25, to enable them to live independently and safely, and help them eventually move on to their own tenancies and into employment.
Everyone had a lovely journey to the wildlife park, with lots of laughter and conversation between the residents, and those from The Foyer. Once there, everyone took a nice relaxing walk around the park and saw all types of animals - giraffes, lions, monkeys, baby monkeys and polar bears.
On the way home from the Wildlife Park, a Guinness resident of Applegarth Close said: “We’ve had a lovely day, looking at all the animals. It makes such a difference to get out and about in the fresh air. Without these trips, organised by The Guinness Partnership’s Foyer staff, we probably wouldn’t do anything.”
Samantha Mobbs, Sheffield Foyer Manager said: “It’s fantastic that our day trips are always so well attended and enjoyed by all the residents. We get a lot of appreciation for all the activities we organise, which are always fun and good humoured. It’s a lovely part of our work and gives everyone involved a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction.”
Since the end of lockdown, The Foyer has continued to develop its relationship between its residents and those of Applegarth Close - with various intergenerational activities, such as regular bingo nights and day trips, with the visit to the wildlife park being the most recent.
