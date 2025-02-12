RNN Group and Henry Boot Construction Partner for Employer Academies

The RNN Group is excited to announce a new partnership with Henry Boot Construction as an Employer Academy. Construction students at Rotherham College will benefit from the partnership with the construction specialist, whose mission is to create great places through collaborative solutions and service excellence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Boot Construction have been appointed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to deliver the £36m redevelopment of Rotherham Markets and an adjacent new library, as part of the town centre’s new masterplan.

Through the partnership, Henry Boot Construction will actively contribute to curriculum development, ensuring it aligns with the evolving needs of the construction industry. This includes educational talks, hosting mock interviews and site visits, and offering valuable industry placements and work experience opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction department faculty will have the chance to visit live construction projects and engage in continuing professional development programmes to refresh their knowledge and stay abreast of industry best practices.

Joe Wilde, Construction Curriculum Manager | Adam Houlston, Senior Project Manager | Kate Nelson, Project Coordinator | Keith Sanderson, Director of Campus – Rotherham

The College will deliver comprehensive mentor training programs, empowering Henry Boot Construction employees to effectively support apprentices and colleagues. This training will focus on key skills such as providing constructive and effective feedback, fostering a supportive learning environment, and enhancing communication and interpersonal skills.

This partnership marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and industry. By working together, Henry Boot Construction and Rotherham College aim to cultivate a highly skilled workforce that can meet the demands of the modern construction sector and contribute to the continued growth and success of the region.

Adam Houlston, senior project manager at Henry Boot Construction, said: “We’re proud to be kickstarting our partnership with Rotherham College. At Henry Boot Construction, we’re committed to working with school and college students to show them the variety of careers in the construction industry and how engaging and rewarding they can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By combining real-world experiences into education, we're not only helping to inspire the next generation of industry professionals but also delivering meaningful social value that benefits the entire community. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building stronger, more connected communities while creating educational opportunities that align with the needs of our sector.”

Keith Sanderson, director of campus for Rotherham College said: "We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Henry Boot Construction, a leader in construction and development. This collaboration reinforces Rotherham College’s commitment to providing our students with practical, real-world experiences in a rapidly evolving industry. Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the gap between education and industry, equipping our students with the knowledge, skills and development opportunities necessary to thrive in the construction sector. We look forward to the growth and success that will come from this collaboration."

You can find out more about our Employer Academies at https://www.rnngroup.co.uk/partner-with-us-for-employers/our-employer-academies/.