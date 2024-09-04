Rising F4 star becomes The Children’s Hospital Charity’s brand-new children’s champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield teenager and F4 driver, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, has been announced as The Children’s Hospital Charity’s newest Children’s Champion.

The 17-year-old driver was at Donington last weekend, as he gained another four trophies in the Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA season. During round eight of the Championship, Rowan was named a Children’s Champion for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

He has been fundraising with the charity as an ambassador since the beginning of 2023.

He raised over £10,000 in 2023, and by September 2024, aims to have raised a total of over £25,000 to help support the hospital’s patients and their families.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling with The Children's Hospital Charity

Rowan has supported many charities over the years but feels a particular affinity to the Children’s Hospital team.

The F4 racing star was born in the Jessop Wing, just around the corner from the hospital, and then was admitted there two months later for a serious chest infection. He also recently needed an x-ray and, again, made use of the outstanding facilities at Sheffield Children’s.

Going from being an ambassador, Rowan is now a Children’s Champion.

Children’s Champions donate regularly towards enhancements to Sheffield’s Children’s, funding hundreds of thousands of pounds of equipment, research and new facilities.

Rowan said: “I’m honoured to be a Children’s Champion for The Children’s Hospital Charity and to continue to raise money and awareness for the wonderful work they do.

“My family and I know first-hand how important the services at Sheffield Children’s are, so it means a lot to us. It was amazing to welcome members of the charity team to Donington to celebrate the announcement.”

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer from The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re over the moon to announce that Rowan is our newest Children’s Champion. We’re delighted he’s in our team, and the money he’s raised over the last 18 months has made an enormous difference to the lives of our patients, families and staff.

“Since the programme began, our Children’s Champions have helped to raise over £639,000 for Sheffield Children’s. It’s the hard work of fundraisers like Rowan that make the role what it is today and helps us provide much needed support to children in need.”

Between F4 races, an intense training programme and school, Rowan has continued to fundraise for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

This has involved a 160ft abseil, a 24-hour fitness challenge, The Steel City Cup, sponsoring snowflakes, organising events with his F4 car and simulator, and offering popular karting coaching and F4 experiences through charity auctions.

Rowan is currently competing in his first Rokit British F4 certified by the FIA Season, driving for the Phinsys by Argenti team. This is seen as the first rung on the ladder towards Formula 1.

He joined the F4 grid following a successful karting career, where he competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes. His next race will take place at Silverstone (20-22 September) for Round 9 of this year’s F4 championship.

In September, Rowan will also be returning to his old stomping ground, Parkwood Karting, for the final of the Steel City Cup (12 September), where businesses are welcomed to compete in a karting championship while fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

To learn more about The Children's Hospital Charity and to raise money for them, head to: https://www.tchc.org.uk/