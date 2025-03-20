Retford woman praises team at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

A young Retford woman has praised the care and support received from a local children’s hospice for giving her the confidence and skills to move into adult services.

Kaisha Palmer began receiving support from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice when she was 17.

Living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a progressive neurological condition affecting mobility and coordination, Kaisha has faced many challenges during the last eight years. And after recently celebrating her 25th birthday, Kaisha says the support provided by Bluebell Wood allowed her to gain her independence and transition into adult care.

“The team at Bluebell Wood went above and beyond with my care,” said Kaisha. “The physiotherapy helped a lot, and when my mum passed away, Bluebell Wood was there for me. They encouraged me to do things independently, like taking the bus to Retford or going to the gym. They even helped me use a hoist to enjoy a bath at the hospice, things that gave me a sense of normality and freedom.”

Kaisha celebrating her birthday at Bluebell Wood

Bluebell Wood provides care and support for babies, children and young people up to the age of 25, including helping them navigate the often-daunting transition from children’s services to adult care.

Kaisha admits she was hesitant to join Bluebell Wood at first, but once she did, she found joy in making others laugh and forming friendships and now uses her social media presence to share her journey and raise awareness about disabilities and challenge the stigma that often surrounds young people with additional needs.

“The Youth Group was one of my favourite things because I met people my age, I felt like I fitted in,” Kaisha said. “I also got to take part in cooking classes and art and craft sessions. I like showing people what I can do. It’s about raising awareness and breaking the stereotypes.”

As she moves into adult care, Kaisha is eager to give back to the hospice. “Bluebell Wood means so much to me,” she said. “They’ve helped me during the toughest times in my life, and I want to help them in return by volunteering at events. If it wasn’t for the hospice, I would have only had one birthday card, from my aunt. But Bluebell made sure I had a wonderful day. The care team have been there for me through everything.”

The transition from children’s hospice care to adult services is complex, but Bluebell Wood ensures that no young person is left without the support they need.

Rachel Parkin, the hospice’s Transition Coordinator, works closely with young people and their families to provide guidance.

“Navigating complex pathways for social care, and the difficulties to get housing and healthcare, is challenging, so we make sure every aspect is covered,” Rachel explained.

“Our structured transition process, following the three stages of transition helps ensure they get the right support, whether that’s further education, independent living, work or ongoing healthcare.”

Kaisha says this support has been life changing: “I would have been lost without the hospice,” she admitted. “Rachel checks in and makes sure I have what I need. She has helped me massively to come out of my shell. I am sad to leave Bluebell Wood, but having Rachel and the care team’s support means I feel confident for the next steps in my care journey.”

Rachel said: “Kaisha has full capacity, she has the right to live independently, and I am ensuring she gets the right support. I take huge pride in supporting peoples transition after Bluebell Wood. Kaisha’s story is a powerful reminder that young people with disabilities can lead independent lives with the right support. She is now looking forward to the future, filled with confidence and determination, knowing that Bluebell Wood will always be part of her journey.”

To find out more about the services provided by Bluebell Wood, visit: www.bluebellwood.org/