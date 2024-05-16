Resident celebrates 20 years at Northfield Care Home

Sadie Smith celebrated her 20th anniversary in Northfield Care Home, Sheffield at a party with staff and other residents.

Sadie, who is now 87, moved into the care home in 2004. She loves music and was delighted when professional singer Keeley May came along to sing to her at the party.

“What a fantastic achievement for Sadie to have been with us for twenty years! She had a lovely time at the party and it was a wonderful surprise when Keeley came along to sing to her. We always strive to provide a safe environment for our residents to thrive in. Ultimately, we want them to be able to call Northfield their home and Sadie is very much one of the family at Northfield. We are super proud of Sadie and her journey with us over two decades.”