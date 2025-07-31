Renowned local artist donates painting for auction to help save Rose Garden Cafe

Campaigners are working with Sheffield City Council to undertake the repair and restoration of the popular Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park

The creator of one of the biggest art shows in the country, has thrown her weight behind efforts to save the Rose Garden Café, by donating an original painting of the café which will be auctioned next month

‘We’re absolutely thrilled that Sheffield artist, Isabel Blincow, has created a unique original painting of the Rose Garden Café, to raise funds for the Rose Garden Café Renovation Project’ says Caroline Dewar, from the Friends of Graves Park.

The ‘Friends’ are one of the groups working with Sheffield City Council to try and get the café refurbished and repaired after a long campaign to save it from demolition, alongside the Save the Rose Garden Café Campaign.

‘The painting will be auctioned at the Sheffield Auction Gallery on Friday 26th September at 10.00am, together with two textile works of art, which she has also created’, adds Caroline.

‘Sheffield Auction Gallery is waiving all their fees for these sales, so all proceeds will go to the project and the auction catalogue will be available to view online and bids can be submitted prior to the auction as well as on the day’ explains Caroline.

‘We are hoping that that this will create a buzz of interest from local supporters and international art lovers and people with a connection to Graves Park and the café in particular’, says Caroline.

‘I was born in Sheffield during the blitz, in December and showed an early talent for art, following my grandfather who had been a commercial artist in the 1800’s, says Isabel.

‘I became an art teacher in Sheffield schools, which I loved, but when leaving to raise a family, I started, and then developed, a career in creative machine embroidery, and became one of the few exponents of this in the country, travelling all over England with my machine and pictures’, she explains.

‘After 20 successful years, I took to painting, pastels, then watercolour and eventually settled on Acrylics on canvas, which I still do pretty much every day’, says isabel.

Along the way, I taught needlework and painting, to adults, and I started the Great Sheffield Art Show, at the Octagon Centre in 1988, to give emerging artists an opportunity to show their work to a very wide audience and it is now a thriving, well established art show’.

‘Graves Park has always been an inspiration to me and all of the vibrant colours have featured in many of my works, and I have spent many hours in the Rose Garden Café and I was mortified when they closed it under the threat of demolition’, says isabel

‘This painting is my contribution to helping to save it for future generations and I hope it is well received, she adds.

She received an MBE in 2012 after being at the helm of the Art Show for 14 years.

‘The Rose Garden Café Partnership is extremely grateful for this gift from Isabel. We are also very grateful and delighted at the very generous support of Sheffield Auction Gallery, for offering their expertise in the auctioning of these pictures concludes Caroline Dewar.

Isabel Blincow’s painting goes under the hammer on 26th September 2025 at 10.00am and you can view the catalogue and bid online or in person at the Sheffield Auction Gallery which is at Windsor Road, Sheffield, S8 8UB,or go to www.sheffieldauctiongallery.com