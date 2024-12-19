Reed recruitment specialists in Sheffield donate 200 chocolate selection boxes to Weston Park Cancer Charity

The Sheffield branch of Reed spread Christmas cheer this week, by donating 200 chocolate selection boxes to Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The chocolates will be distributed to patients who are currently going through treatment at Weston Park Cancer Centre.

The recruitment agency in Sheffield has supported Weston Park Cancer Charity several times this year, including at football days and with chocolate egg donations at Easter.

Sam Heritage, Fundraising Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Reed Sheffield for collecting and to everyone who donated selection boxes this year.

“Your act of kindness has brought festive joy to the hospital, and we really appreciate your generosity and support.”

Phil Candy, Business Lead at Reed said, “Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer, which is why we’ve been proud supporters of Weston Park Cancer Charity for a number of years now.”

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the Big Reed Christmas Donation in support of this fantastic cause, as well as staff and clients of Reed, including Sheffield City Council, Goose Chiropractic & Wellbeing Centre, Rittal, Mudfords and Paystream!”

This Christmas, Weston Park Cancer Charity is raising much-needed funds for research, support services, and enhanced treatments.

You can support the charity’s vital work by making a donation to the Christmas Star appeal at westonpark.org.uk/christmas-star-appeal-2024