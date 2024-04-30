Redbrik Estate Agents and EVO Soccer announce new partnership to support young people in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The companies have joined forces to foster community engagement and support youth development in both sport and business.

The two-year partnership will see the organisations focus on supporting the development of EVO students through work placements and apprenticeships across the Redbrik Group, which includes Redbrik Estate Agents and PR and marketing agency, Chapter II.

Each year, Redbrik will offer up to two apprenticeships and four work placement opportunities for EVO students, providing them with experience in sales, marketing, event management and business operations.

Redbrik Estate Agents have partnered with premier training academy EVO Soccer.

The collaboration will also support Redbrik’s community engagement and CSR initiatives by co-hosting an annual community football tournament to raise funds for the Redbrik Foundation, which supports local charities.

The Redbrik logo will feature on EVO kits and training gear, and as part of the agreement, Chapter II will support EVO with its PR and marketing initiatives.

Dean Mabson, Managing Director of the Evo Group, said: “This is a fabulous partnership for our students. Our mission is to enhance and develop children’s lives through sport, and this collaboration offers a wonderful opportunity for those who want to learn more about business to do so with a great local company that is hugely innovative and dedicated to improving its industry.”

Managing Director of Redbrik, Mark Ross, added: “Redbrik is delighted to support the students of EVO in gaining opportunities in a work environment as they look to transition from education to employment and consider their future careers. EVO is an incredible environment for learning and development, and we look forward to welcoming its students to our business.”

To find out more about Redbrik, visit www.redbrik.co.uk.