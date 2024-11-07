Recycling influencer puts Emmaus Sheffield on the up-cycling map

City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is firmly on the recycling map following a visit from up-cycling champion, media influencer and TV host Zoe Pocock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe is the force behind Muck N Brass, the London-based company that takes small pieces of furniture and gives them a stylish makeover.

Together with collaborator and friend Jess Hitchenor, Zoe coined the term Luxecycling to describe her style of up-cycling with quality and finishes worthy of a place in the best department stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her many TV apperarances include the BBC’s Make It to Market and Flipping Profit as well as presenting four seasons of BBC/CBeebies Junk Rescue

Zoe Pocock made a special visit to the Emmaus Sheffield Second Hand superstore

And when she made an impromptu visit to the popular Emmaus Sheffield Second Hand Superstore, Zoe immediately spotted something that needed the Muck N Brass treatment.

“Zoe has a massive following on social media and is one of the top recycling and up-cycling influencers in the country today so we were delighted when she made an entirely unannounced visit to our store,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“She immediately spotted a set of placemats which she bought and then transformed by up-cycling them into a unique and very decorative Chrsitmas gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be looking out for inspiration from our other projects as everybody at Emmaus Sheffield is aware of the importance of going green and already many of the items we sell in our superstore have been created using recycled materials.”

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work for the people it supports – the Emmaus companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

The Emmaus Secondhand Superstore, based in the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street, near Victoria Quays, is now open 10am to 4pm every day.

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk