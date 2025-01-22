Recycled Christmas trees raise more than £48,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has thanked everyone who supported its recent Christmas tree recycling campaign, which raised an incredible £48,018 for the charity.

The hospice’s annual Christmas tree collection service, sponsored by glass container manufacturer Beatson Clark, helps families declutter at the end of the festivities with an environmentally friendly way of disposing of their Christmas trees.

A total of 2,069 trees have now been collected, with the Christmas tree campaign achieving its highest-ever amount of donations since it began in 2021.

Heidi Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are thrilled with the fantastic response to our Christmas tree campaign. The support from the public has been amazing, with so many people playing an important part in helping us to provide a more sustainable way to process Christmas trees after the festive period.

Michaela Barnes: Sibling Support Worker at Bluebell Wood, with Rachel Parkin: Transition Co-ordinator at Bluebell Wood

“Our wonderful staff and volunteers have given more time than ever this year, allowing us to collect more trees from across the community and achieve record income, and we’ve also had the support of more than 70 organisations, from recycling partners to tree collectors, drivers and organisations that helped us spread the word.”

Bluebell Wood teamed up with sustainability partners E.ON, A&A Recycling Services Limited and Eco-Power Wood Fuels to provide the service, ensuring that 100% of the trees collected are being recycled or repurposed, being either processed at E.ON’s plant to power South Yorkshire homes, or turned into sustainable biomass fuel at Eco Power Wood Fuels.

Some trees are also being donated to be used in local forest schools around Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

Heidi said: “Our heartfelt thanks to our partners, the volunteers, and the organisations who support our Christmas tree collection.

“They all do such a superb job, and we simply would not be able to run the campaign without their expertise and assistance. This is a community-led service that continues to show just what can be done when people with a shared goal come together to support others.”

Charlotte Pike, Marketing Manager at sponsor Beatson Clark, said: “We were excited to continue our support for Bluebell Wood’s incredible campaign for the fourth consecutive year.

“This year, we were also pleased to offer a drop-off point for volunteers to bring Christmas trees collected from the community before they are recycled. It gave us a closer look at the incredible efforts of everyone involved in making this campaign such a success and we are so proud to be a part of it.”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice opened in 2008 and has supported hundreds of children from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.