Recycle your real Christmas Tree and support Sheffield’s NHS

Sheffield Hospitals Charity have returned with their popular Christmas tree recycling collections.

The charity will pick up and recycle real Christmas trees in return for a voluntary donation to help support Sheffield’s NHS.

All trees collected will be recycled and reused within Sheffield, helping the environment and the local community. The chippings will be used for bedding at Mayfield Alpaca Farm and in local allotments.

The Yorkshire 4x4 Response team, who support NHS Trusts, Police, Doctors and Ambulance responders, and are lending a hand with their 4 x 4 vehicles this year and will also receive 15% of monies raised after costs from this scheme.

Register now for your tree to be taken in January

The charity has expanded their collection postcodes this year and are covering:

S5, S6 1, S6 2, S6 3, S6 4, S7, S8, S10, S11, S35, S36 1, S36 2, S36 8.

Freya Kingswood, Community and Events Fundraising Manager, said:

“We are thrilled to bring back our Recycle Your Tree service after the success of last year. We’ve also added in some extra postcodes so we can offer the service to even more people in Sheffield. Our collections are a sustainable, hassle-free way to get rid of your real Christmas tree once the decorations come down whilst also supporting patients and staff across Sheffield’s NHS.”

You can register your tree for collection on the Sheffield Hospitals Charity website.