RBH Properties donate parking bays at Pennine Five Business Innovation Hub to support local charity

RBH Properties has generously donated ten dedicated car parking bays at Pennine Five Business Innovation Hub in the city centre to Sheffield Hospitals Charity, helping the charity’s busy team carry out their vital work.

The new parking spaces will make a real difference to the charity’s operations. With staff regularly attending fundraising events, visiting hospitals and wards, and meeting with community groups and supporters, having a reliable and accessible base in the heart of the city centre means they can come and go with greater ease.

Beth Crackles, chief executive of Sheffield Hospitals Charity expressed their gratitude:

“This donation will make a huge practical difference to our team. Our work often takes us all over the community, and having secure parking nearby helps us use our time more effectively, so we can focus on what really matters, supporting patients, their families and our NHS staff across Sheffield. We’re so thankful to RBH Properties for their generosity.”

Pennine Five is RBH Properties’ flagship Sheffield development. The former HSBC headquarters has been transformed into a dynamic new business and innovation campus and is part of the ‘Sheffield Innovation Spine’ a corridor of leading organisations, research facilities and creative enterprises.

Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH said: “Sheffield Hospitals Charity does incredible work across our community. When we realised a practical step like offering parking spaces could make a real impact, we were more than happy to help. Supporting organisations like this is at the heart of what we stand for, strengthening the city and the people in it.”

The charity continues to rely on the generosity of the community, businesses, and supporters to deliver their work. This latest act of support highlights how practical contributions can have a meaningful impact on day-to-day operations.