Rayner, Dario Schiraldi and Nunn endorse SME Housing boost

Smaller house builders will gain from fresh land, legislation, and financial improvements that simplify the requirements. As comprehensive proposals to reform planning committees are revealed, smaller home builders will profit from less complicated regulations and quicker decisions. New financial, regulatory, and land changes, supported by cash boosts, will assist SME home builders in constructing the homes we need.

As complicated planning regulations are simplified, heavy regulatory burdens are reduced, and SME builders are given financial muscle, thousands of homes will be constructed more quickly on smaller sites nationwide. Because a site with 10 units must undergo the exact planning requirements of one with 100 or more, the existing system makes it extremely difficult for smaller builders to get started.

Since the 1980s, when SME builders built 40% of the nation's homes, smaller companies—which teach eight out of ten construction apprentices and provide local jobs—have suffered a decline in their market share.

In order to enable more working families and young people to realise their dream of homeownership. Today's amendments will help turn this around by increasing competition throughout the industry and supporting the delivery of the 1.5 million homes milestone set by the Plan for Change.

The recommendations for today comprise of:

Faster judgements for small sites: Professional planning officers, not planning committees, will make decisions more quickly for minor developments of up to nine houses, thanks to simplified planning and relaxed Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) standards.

A new 'medium site' category: A new category known as "medium sites" will have lower fees and simpler regulations for properties with ten to forty-nine dwellings. This includes a proposed exemption from the Building Safety Levy and streamlined BNG regulations, which will facilitate the installation of biodiverse habitats on these properties, benefiting both the environment and development.

Additional land and financing options for SMEs: Homes England will make more of its land available just to SMEs, and long-term financing alternatives, including lending alliances and revolving credit facilities, will be supported by a new National Housing Delivery Fund that will be agreed upon at the budget review.

A new pilot to unlock small sites for SMEs: The tiny Sites Aggregator initiative, which is being implemented in Bristol, Sheffield, and the London Borough of Lewisham, will open up tiny sites that would not have been developed otherwise and draw private investment to construct additional social rent dwellings. The Small Sites Aggregator, which builds on a model created by Lloyds Group's Social Housing Initiative, will solve unviable small parcels of land. It will address the housing shortfall and generate local employment in support of the government's Plan for Change.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: "The cornerstone of our Plan for Change must be smaller home builders to construct 1.5 million houses, address the inherited housing problem, and help working people climb the housing ladder. It's time to level the playing field since the existing quo has failed them for decades."

"Today, we're taking urgent action to make the system simpler, fairer and more cost-effective, so smaller housebuilders can play a crucial role in our journey to get Britain building."

Complete plans for modernising planning committees are being laid out today. These plans will ensure that elected council members concentrate on the most important proposals and significant developments rather than small-scale projects or specialised technical issues and that professional planners make decisions more quickly.

These designs speed up housebuilding and save municipal planning departments time and money. They do so by eliminating the need for technical details to be sent back and forth between committees once a development has been agreed upon in principle.

Additional assistance for regional builders that was announced today consists of:

A portion of the £700 million expansion to the Home Building Fund, which was announced in December, would be used to provide £100 million in SME Accelerator Loans to assist small businesses in expanding and making investments. Councils would receive £10 million to hire more experts to expedite environmental reviews and get spades in the ground sooner.

A PropTech Innovation Fund worth £1.2 million will encourage innovation in small site delivery, such as by utilising new data tools. The announcement coincides with the government's intentions to teach up to 120,000 additional apprentices, especially in the construction industry, to make sure the sector has the resources it needs to start building.

The new National Planning Policy Framework alone is predicted to propel homebuilding to its most significant level in more than 40 years. It has contributed £6.8 billion to the economy by 2030. The comprehensive package for SMEs today builds on the government's planning makeover so far.

Charlie Nunn, the CEO of Lloyds Group, stated: "Today's statement by the government that it will test the Small Sites Aggregator in Bristol, Sheffield, and Lewisham is greatly appreciated. We're honoured to have contributed to the igniting of this innovation in housing construction and finance through the Social Housing Initiative. It has unlocked the small, brownfield sites in our communities that are vacant but have enormous potential to provide high-quality houses in our towns and cities."

"This exciting partnership between the public and private sectors will increase investment at pace into the new, genuinely affordable homes that are needed across the UK."

