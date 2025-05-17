Raising money for a special cause prostate cancer

Battling mental health truly been a long journey for me each day was a struggle for me but with my own strength and dertermination i continued to keep on going doing what i truly love

Raising money for charity I love to do as that the kind of person I am so when I found out my dad had prostate cancer it really hurt me inside of me but with my own strength inside of me I wanted to do something I decided to raise money for prostate cancer while supporting the little Princes Trust charity as well and altogether I have raised £167 pound which I am truly proud of and donating to the little princess trust as well and I have been nominated for the Yorkshire Choice Awards and Pride of Britain awards which is a truly honor to be nominated for and recognised as I want to make a difference and help others and even getting back into what I love doing as well beauty pageants.