Rail enthusiasts boost their hospice fundraising
The railway enthusiasts’ annual Christmas lights train ride raised a fantastic £4,092.82 for St Luke’s through ticket sales, refreshments, and fundraising on the night.
And that sum brought the team’s fundraising total to £8,500, all of which goes direct to St Luke’s patient care.
“All of the workers at the railway are volunteers who dedicate their time to keeping the railway running and hosting events like these and we are so grateful to them all for their enthusiasm and generous support,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.
“The good news is that the date is already set for the 2025 event so remember to mark down Friday December 12 in your diary!”