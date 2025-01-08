Rachel heads for the hills with St Luke’s 2025 Three Peaks challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Rachel Whelan signed up to take part in the St Luke’s Hospice 2024 Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge she knew she would be supporting some of Sheffield’s most vulnerable people.

Rachel has been a St Luke’s nurse for the past nine years and is now part of the St Luke’s Learning and Development team, focusing on teaching and developing the charity’s clinical staff so they can continue delivering the best possible care to patients.

“St Luke’s has become such an integral part of my life - it’s not just a place to work,” she said.

“I’ve met extraordinary people, witnessed the profound impact of our care and felt the strength of a truly special community.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is again raising money for St Luke's Hospice in 2025

“That’s why I decided to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge for a cause so close to my heart.”

Every year, St Luke’s needs to raise £10.5 million of the £14 million it costs to run its full range of patient and family services.

The celebrated Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes participants through the stunning Yorkshire scenery of the Dales National Park, a 26-mile and 12-hour route that takes in Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent, a total ascent of 1,585 metres!

“I knew taking on the Three Peaks Challenge would be tough but I wanted to push myself, step out of my comfort zone and join an incredible team of fundraisers, each with their own reasons for supporting St Luke’s,” Rachel said.

Rachel enjoyed the Three Peaks Challenge so much that she's signed up to take part again this year.

“Completing the challenge was a massive achievement - one I definitely underestimated!

“As someone who stays active, I thought climbing three hills would be simple but how wrong I was.

“The day was full of physical and mental highs and lows - there were moments when I thought I couldn’t carry on, but the encouragement of my amazing teammates kept me going.

“Crossing that final finish line wasn’t just a triumph for me - it was the start of lasting friendships and cherished memories.”

And that’s why Rachel is now signing up to take part in the 2025 challenge, which will be held on June 7, with places now available to book at the St Luke’s website.

“I can’t wait to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks once more, to challenge myself, and to be part of another unforgettable experience,” she said.

“If you’re thinking about joining us, don’t hesitate - you’ll be amazed by what you can achieve and the impact you can make for St Luke’s.”

For further information or to book a place on the 2025 St Luke’s Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge call 0114 235 495 or email: [email protected]