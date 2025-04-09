Puppy’s journey to life-changing support dog inspires Jess’ London Marathon dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The remarkable transformation a support dog has brought to an autistic youngster is the inspiration behind one woman’s bid to run this year’s London Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Holroyd is taking part in the iconic race later this month, in aid of the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity.

Although it’s her first London Marathon, Jess has previously tackled four other Marathons, including the Rob Burrow Leeds twice, and the Manchester and Yorkshire events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old, who lives in the Rivelin area of Sheffield with her husband Mathew, a 46-year-old mechanical design engineer, also tackled the Great North Run last year, raising £860 for Support Dogs, which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Jess Holroyd is running the London Marathon for Support Dogs

Jess’ in-laws, Jean and John Holroyd, also from Sheffield, have been puppy socialisers for Support Dogs since 2019.

Jess said: “The first dog that they trained, Dawnay, went to live with a little boy called Stanley and his family.

“It’s absolutely amazing – we have seen first-hand how it’s changed Stanley’s life, because I’m now friends with his mum, Gemma. In fact, we ran the Great North Run together for Support Dogs last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before they got Dawnay, they struggled to go for the food shop, or to the beach. Now they’re at the beach all the time, as thanks to Dawnay, Stanley has grown so much in confidence.

Jess Holroyd with trainee support dog Rowlings, who is currently being looked after by her in-laws, Jean and John Holroyd

“A few months ago, he went to his first school disco, whereas previously, he never had the courage. It’s a massive step for him. Just seeing how it’s changed a whole family’s life is unbelievable.”

Jess got into running in 2022 and has set herself a challenge to run the world’s six major marathons, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, Boston and Tokyo.

She said she is “really excited” for her first London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, April 27, although she has picked up a slight “niggle” to her knee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she said: “My husband’s an ex-physio and he’s recommended some exercises, but if I have to crawl it, I will crawl it.”

Support dog Dawnay has changed the life of eight-year-old Stanley

Her personal best at a marathon is four hours 22 minutes, though she is aiming for five hours, due to the London course’s narrow roads and amount of runners.

Jess says as April is Autism Awareness month, her colleagues at global firm Yusen Logistics are behind her, and hope to boost her current £2,000 fundraising total.

Rita Howson, chief executive of Support Dogs, said: “We’re so pleased that Jess is taking on the London Marathon in our honour, following her success in last year’s Great North Run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be cheering her on from home and wish her all the best in helping us by raising vital funds for people affected by challenging conditions.”

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk

To sponsor Jess, please visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/ and search for Jess Holroyd.